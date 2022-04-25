SPARTA, Mich. — Right to repair is not a new issue, but a bill now circulating in D.C. would give farmers more options when their high-tech equipment breaks down.

Right now, a lot of farm equipment can only be fixed using specified technicians from the manufacturing company.

Getting a technician to come out can take weeks, plus tools needed to fix the problem can also be delayed.

Elliot Grandia visited an orchard in Sparta where, even at its small scale, the right to repair is a big deal.

Farmers push for right to repair

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube