Family hosting 5th Annual EuCure for Crohn’s Eucre Tournament

NEW SALEM, Mich. — If you’re 21 or older and love Eucre, it might be time to put your skills to the test to help find a cure for Crohn’s, IBD, colitis and many more conditions impacting millions of Americans.

The Jerry’s Body Shop & Basic Payroll are hosting their 5th annual EuCure for Crohn’s to benefit the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation.

The tournament raises money in honor of Adam Fein, a young man who was diagnosed with the disease in 5th grade.

His parents started putting it on to help support research, awareness, and treatment of the disease in the hopes of finding a cure for this lifelong disease.

Head to St. Mary’s Visitation Parish in New Salem on Saturday, November 11 at 6:30 p.m. for a night of competition and camaraderie. Funding raised goes directly to the the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation.