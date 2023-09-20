Watch Now
Fall into aerobics to fight depression, optimize health goals

Dancing to get heart rate up
Posted at 7:36 AM, Sep 20, 2023
The days are getting shorter and the nights longer— making self-care even more important as many of us are gearing up for our annual fight with Seasonal Affective Disorder.

That’s where aerobics comes in, according to FOX 17 Women’s Health Expert, Dr. Diana Bitner.

Aerobic movement not only pulls us out of our immediate spirals, the endorphins we get from it also helps prevent them, too.

So—what counts and how can we make sure we’re doing it right?

Here’s a breakdown:

“Aerobic Zone – working at 70%-80% of your maximum heart rate. Calories burned will be higher, and about 45% of them are fat.”—Cleveland Clinic

You can do literally anything and call it aerobic movement— dancing in the kitchen counts. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

The important thing is doing enough movement to get your heart rate up.

AEROBIC ZONES

Zone 1

Easy/Recovery

Quick walking, low-level kitchen dancing

Great for preventing injury, improving metabolism

Zone 2

Steady/Moderate

Jogging, biking, moderate kitchen dancing

Improves fat burning & endurance.

Zone 3

Tempo

Running, embarrassing the teens-level kitchen dancing

Improves strength

Zone 4

Threshold

Training to compete in a 5K, kitchen dancing with a kid on your hip

Improves performance

Zone 5

Maximum Effort

Training to compete in a marathon, reenacting that scene from Flashdance

Builds power

For our purposes, Dr. Bitner recommends getting into Zone 2 for 80% of whatever time you’re devoting to aerobic movement.

FOX 17 Women’s Tip of the Week
Get moving to fight seasonal depression and make sure you’re in Zone 2 to maximize the health benefits!

