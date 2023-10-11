Fall Flavors create an autumn oasis in Grand Rapids Downtown Market

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sick of retailers jumping ahead to chestnuts and peppermint sticks?

Consider Fall Flavors at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market your autumn appreciation oasis as merchants feature their take on fall classics and off something new to try!

Grand Rapids Downtown Market Fall Flavors

It’s not your typical pumpkin spice-a-palooza— apples, nutmeg, and other harvest-inspired dishes, drinks, and desserts will be on hand to delight your pallet.

Gaby’s Gourmandise brought some delectable treats to FOX 17, showing off their take on the classic mulled apple cider.

“Our Market Hall merchants put a lot of thought into their featured menu items, reflecting the Downtown Market's commitment to offering creative and unique eating experiences for our guests,” said Mimi Fritz, President/CEO of the Grand Rapids Downtown Market.

Grab your knit sweater and flannel; the celebration of this season runs now through October 31!