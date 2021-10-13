Watch
Fall events along the lakeshore in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters

Posted at 10:49 AM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 10:57:44-04

WEST MICHIGAN — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lakeshore joined us to talk about some important fundraiser events they have planned this fall.

One of those events is called An Evening in Autumn on Thursday Nov. 4.

"An Evening in Autumn is one of our major events of the year that continues helping support and empower youth to achieve their full potential through the power of their mentoring relationship with their Big [Brother or Big Sister]," said Cloey Buzzell, Director of Development for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lakeshore.

