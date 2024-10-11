Faith-based discussion pushes for change, collaboration

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Faith & Blue – a faith-based discussion on community safety—is inviting city leaders and community members to talk about collaborative efforts to reduce crime.

It's part of a weekend-long national push to foster open discussions on crime reduction starting October 11.

Representatives from the faith community, community organizations, and local government will share ideas to prevent crimes and help set returning citizens up for success.

Faith & Blue Event Schedule:



Day 1: Opening Event and Community Kick-Off

Date: Friday, October 11, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Location: Paul I. Phillips Boys and Girls Club, Madison Ave, Grand Rapids, MI

The weekend will kick off with a “Pray and Play” Basketball game featuring the juvenile participants of the GRACE Program vs Officers of the Grand Rapids Police Department. Attendees are invited to enjoy complimentary pizza and drinks while cheering for their team. The goal of this event is to promote positive interactions and enhanced engagement between youth and the police community, embraced and surrounded by faith leaders.

Day 2: Community Crime Awareness and Prevention Fair

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Location: First CRC 651 Martin Luther King Jr St SE, Grand Rapids, MI

This gathering will bring organizations and agencies together to distribute resources to residents and share useful crime awareness and prevention information. There will be discussions sustainable tips for community safety. Each organization will highlight successful crime prevention initiatives and encourage ongoing awareness.

Day 3: Community Worship and Reflection Service

Date: Sunday, October 13, 2024

Time: 10:45 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church 510 MLK Jr St, SE, Grand Rapids, MI

This day will feature uplifting music and a message focused on community unity and safety. Special recognition will be given to local officers and community servants for their outstanding service. Refreshments will be available for fellowship following the service.

"This initiative aims to foster safer, stronger, and more unified communities through awareness and enhanced partnerships between law enforcement, faith, and community organizations," the organization told FOX 17.

For more information, visit the City of Rest GR or GR GRACE websites.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube