GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Buckle In Job Expo is on Saturday, February 24-- focusing on candidates ages 14-21.

Dozens of employers will be at Central Park Place in Grand Haven from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. so come ready for an interview.

Buckle In Job Expo

This is a free event for job seekers, but they encourage you to send in your resume ahead of time — potential employers can still register for a spot!

Whether you’re looking for a job or employees, get more info by emailing BuckleInJobExpo@gmail.com.