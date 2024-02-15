Watch Now
Jobseekers ages 14-21— this expo’s for you!

Buckle In Job Expo
Posted at 6:29 AM, Feb 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-15 06:29:02-05

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Looking to start or change jobs soon? Come ready for an interview at the Buckle In Job Expo on Saturday, February 24.

Dozens of employers will be at Central Park Place in Grand Haven from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., ready to bring on the right candidates ages 14-21.

Adult mentors will be on hand, helping you make the most of the opportunities available and answering questions throughout the interview process.

Buckle In Driving is providing door prizes for lucky job-seekers including AirPods, an iPad, and free driver’s training!

This is a free event for job seekers, but they encourage you to send in your resume ahead of time — potential employers can still register for a spot!

Whether you’re looking for a job or employees, get more info by emailing BuckleInJobExpo@gmail.com.

