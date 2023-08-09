Exhibit examining vice presidency, impact of the 25th Amendment opens today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An exhibit honoring the Vice Presidency opens Wednesday at the Gerald R Ford Museum, giving an inside look at the unique careers of those who’ve risen to the highest office in the U.S. without being elected.

Gerald R Ford Presidential Museum

A Heartbeat Away: The American Vice Presidency exhibit celebrates not only Gerald R Ford but all Vice Presidents from the past to present day. The exhibit walks through history in four sections with one section featuring Gerald R Ford and his time in office during the addition of the 25th Amendment.

“By exploring the office overall, you get kind of a better understanding of how the American government works, how this office works,” says Dr. Mirelle Luecke – supervisor at Gerald R Ford Museum.

There will be a wide array of items on display from not only the Gerald R Ford collection but from other institutions, presidential libraries, museums, and universities. Artifacts will feature personal items plus public and state gifts that were given to vice presidents.

Gerald R Ford Presidential Museum

The exhibit shows more than memorabilia— you’ll gain an understanding of how the office has changed in 234 years.

“Some early vice presidents didn't even live in Washington, DC,” Luecke explained. “They went back to their own homes after they were elected— after they took the oath of office at the inauguration.”

A Heartbeat Away: The American Vice Presidency is open through June 9, 2024. Special conferences with VIP guests at the museum will be held September 8 and 9.

