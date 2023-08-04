Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

A Heartbeat Away-- unique careers of Vice Presidents who rose to the Oval Office

Ford VP Swearing-In
Gerald R Ford Presidential Museum
Ford VP Swearing-In
Posted at 6:58 AM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 06:58:57-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — To commemorate the upcoming 50th anniversary of his presidency, the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum is opening an exhibit on memorable vice presidencies.

The exhibit— A Heartbeat Away: The American Vice-Presidency— uses campaign and personal items to explore the lives of seconds-in-command who rose to the Presidency without election.

First-Ever VP Debate Button

As one of 15 Vice Presidents to take the office of Commander and Chief since the office's inception, Ford’s time in the White House was shaped by 3 invocations of the 25th amendment; to become both Vice President and President after both former Vice President Spiro Agnew and President Richard Nixon resigned amid scandal, and for his own Vice President, Nelson A. Rockefeller to be appointed.

President Ford and VP-Designate Rockefeller

These distinct careers will be on display starting Wednesday, August 9 and running through July 9, 2024.

You can find everything you need to plan your visit here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward