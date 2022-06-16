Everything you need to know about the 2022 Grand Rapids Pride Festival

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — June is Pride Month and this weekend the Grand Rapids Pride Festival is taking place.

It's been happening since 1988 and is now in its 34th year. The Pride Festival has grown into one of the biggest single-day events in Grand Rapids.

Organizers say the Grand Rapids Pride Festival is working to create a safe, open and inclusive environment for Grand Rapids community members to celebrate who they are.

The festival is happening Saturday, June 18, from 12 – 10 p.m. at Calder Plaza. Tickets are free, but organizers say donations are always welcome.

This year’s emcee is DeeDee Chaunte, a house diva at Rumors Nightclub where she has many titles that include former Miss Gay Greater Grand Rapids and Miss Am Rumors.

This year, three tables will be set up throughout the Pride Festival that will serve as combined information/security/accessibility booths. The staff at the booths will be able to help attendees with:

Information about the Grand Rapids Pride Center & services

Information about the Pride Festival schedule of events

Cold water

Free earplugs

A low-cost rainbow surgical mask to help you stay safe & support the Pride Center

Get information on disability accessibility issues & provisions at the Pride Festival

Register a concern or complaint about accessibility so that we can plan better for next year

Get security assistance

For this year’s festival, GR Pride Center Executive Director Jazz McKinney told FOX 17 that organizers decided against having a police presence because they don’t want visitors to feel threatened or scared at the festival.

RELATED: Grand Rapids Pride Festival opts out of police presence, hires security agencies instead

Instead, GR Pride hired two security agencies to keep the festival safe.

“Both of them are affiliated with the LGBTQ community, which was very important to me because not only am I supporting the LGBTQ community by hiring them, but they understand the uniqueness of our community and why we don’t want police there,” said McKinney.

Grand Rapids Pride Festival opts out of police presence, hires security agencies instead

They say this decision wasn’t only about recent events, but also came down to the history of pride.

This year’s festival will be a smoke-free and vape-free event. Organizers say attendees are welcome to smoke outside the perimeters of the Pride Fest grounds.

GR Pride Fest is the Grand Rapids Pride Center’s largest fundraising event. The GR Pride Center is a nonprofit that was established in 1988. It’s the longest-running LBGTQ+ resource center in the state.

Here's a look at some of this year's entertainment:

To learn more about this year’s GR Pride Fest, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube