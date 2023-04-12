Everyone's welcome at the 35th annual Springfest!

Watch Now
Posted at 6:24 AM, Apr 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 06:24:10-04

The American Business Clubs (AMBUCS) is proud to host the 25th annual Springfest Party!

This all-ages, all-abilities event is a mix of entertainment, refreshments, and the perfect night out for those with disabilities.

On April 20th— from 5-7:30 p.m.— Springfest will be held at the Knights of Columbus Banquet Center on Clyde Park Ave in Wyoming.

Along with music, food, and drinks, AMBUCS has invited several recognizable faces; Griff from the Grand Rapids Griffins, Crash the River Rascal from the Whitecaps, Chester Cheetah, and more!

There's no admission fee, but you must register by calling Marge's Donut Den: (616) 532-7413.

