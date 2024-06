GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If there is a ring on the finger and a date circled on the calendar, chances are you've done a lot of thinking of what life will be like after the big day. One more thing to consider before saying "I do" is what to do about health insurance.

Emily Martens from Priority Health goes through some of the things every couple should talk about when it comes to insurance coverage before tying the knot.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube