Elliot Grandia uses Christmas tree permit to find FOX 17's newsroom a holiday tree

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Whether it's heading to a Christmas tree farm, a parking lot, or pulling it out of a box, many of us have our traditions for getting our Christmas or holiday evergreen.
But did you know you can head into a National Forest for this year’s holiday centerpiece?
“So the National Forests have had the program associated with collecting Christmas trees for a number of years,” Huron- Manistee National Forest District Manager, Jacob Lubera said, “The permit is $5 and it's available on recreation.gov.”
That’s right! All it takes is a quick visit to the site, filling out a simple survey, five bucks, and you are on your way.
“We suggest people look at the MI-Hunt map and on that map, you can open up the cover type,” explained Lubera.
Manistee’s ranger had these reminders for those who purchase a permit as well:
-Do not cut trees within 100 feet of paved roads and 50 feet of dirt roads.
-Observe seasonal road closures and be prepared to hike to the cutting area to find a tree.
-All stumps must be cut within 6 inches of the ground.
-The maximum height of trees allowed for cutting is 20 feet.
A list of helpful tips can be found at Get Your Christmas Tree Permit - Recreation.gov.
So with a saw, a map, and high hopes, FOX 17 Mornings Anchor, Elliot Grandia went off searching for the perfect newsroom tree.
The beautiful pine he brought back will live on as a newsroom legend long after the season ends.