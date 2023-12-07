Elliot Grandia uses Christmas tree permit to find FOX 17's newsroom a holiday tree

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Whether it's heading to a Christmas tree farm, a parking lot, or pulling it out of a box, many of us have our traditions for getting our Christmas or holiday evergreen.

But did you know you can head into a National Forest for this year’s holiday centerpiece?

FOX 17 Elliot Grandia uses Christmas tree permit through the National Forest to find FOX 17 a Christmas tree

“So the National Forests have had the program associated with collecting Christmas trees for a number of years,” Huron- Manistee National Forest District Manager, Jacob Lubera said, “The permit is $5 and it's available on recreation.gov.”

That’s right! All it takes is a quick visit to the site, filling out a simple survey, five bucks, and you are on your way.

“We suggest people look at the MI-Hunt map and on that map, you can open up the cover type,” explained Lubera.

FOX 17 Elliot Grandia goes in search of newsroom Christmas tree



Manistee’s ranger had these reminders for those who purchase a permit as well:

-Do not cut trees within 100 feet of paved roads and 50 feet of dirt roads.

-Observe seasonal road closures and be prepared to hike to the cutting area to find a tree.

-All stumps must be cut within 6 inches of the ground.

-The maximum height of trees allowed for cutting is 20 feet.

A list of helpful tips can be found at Get Your Christmas Tree Permit - Recreation.gov.

So with a saw, a map, and high hopes, FOX 17 Mornings Anchor, Elliot Grandia went off searching for the perfect newsroom tree.

The beautiful pine he brought back will live on as a newsroom legend long after the season ends.