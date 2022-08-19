Elliot Grandia takes portion of school bus driving test

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — The need for more school bus drivers is pushing many districts to raise rages and even pay for training.

“I need between five and 10 new drivers just to keep doing what we're doing,” Hudsonville Public Schools Transportation Director Rob Matthews.

“That's pretty typical for every school district, depending on their size.”

It takes roughly 100 hours from start to finish to become a trained and certified bus driver, and that includes a written and a driving test.

FOX 17 anchor Elliot Grandia got a taste of what it’s like to drive a school bus and get tested.