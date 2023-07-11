Watch Now
Ele's Place searching for volunteer facilitators to help children through the difficult grieving process

Posted at 7:00 AM, Jul 11, 2023
Ele's Place is looking for more volunteer facilitators to join their team.

The organization serves as a healing center for families, to help teach coping and healing methods after the death of a parent, sibling or someone close to them.

Summer training opportunities are available in August.

Becoming a West Michigan Group Facilitator can help make a difference in the lives of children. Ele's Place relies on trained volunteers to provide bereavement support services to grieving children ages 3-18. It's at no cost to families.

Submit a volunteer application here.

