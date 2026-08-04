Election day is here: What West Michigan voters need to know before heading to the polls

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Election day is here across West Michigan, with several major races on the ballot that will determine who appears on the November ticket.

Voters will decide the Republican and Democratic candidates for governor, as well as who will run for U.S. Senate on the Democratic side. Republican Mike Rogers is running unopposed. Both parties are also fighting for control of the legislature, with several seats in the state Senate and state House up for grabs.

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What you need to know before you vote

Voters can only cast ballots for candidates within one party. Crossing over to vote for partisan candidates from more than one party is not allowed. If a voter does cross over, the votes for those partisan offices will not be counted.

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The ballot includes a separate column for nonpartisan races, such as judicial races and other proposals. Voters can participate in those races regardless of which party's column they choose.

Early turnout already high

This year's primary has already seen significant early voter turnout. According to Michigan.gov, with 24 hours to go before polls opened today, more than 1.2 million Michigan voters had already cast their ballots — a turnout of 16.5% of active voters.

Daren Bower

As of 7 a.m. Monday, 1,075,571 voters had returned their mail-in ballots, an increase of nearly 22% from the August 2022 primary.

Haven't registered yet? You still can.

According to the state's website, Michiganders who have not yet registered to vote can do so at their clerk's office and then vote an absentee ballot in one trip through 8 p.m. today.

Polls close at 8 p.m.