El Informador Backpack Giveaway is coming up!

WYOMING, Mich. — El Informador’s annual backpack giveaway is back!

The 11th year for the drive, FOX 17 is partnering up with organizers again to give over 5,000 backpacks to kids in need August 19.

It’s a free event— we’ll bring the supplies to help kids start the school year off right, you bring your kids for a day of entertainment.

FOX 17

The giveaway itself is always a party— that day, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Wyoming High School will be full of booths with games, raffles, and activities for kids, plus resources for parents.

Last year over 3,000 families came out, so each kid getting a backpack that day is required to be present.

El Informador is still accepting sponsors— if your business is looking to support kids in West Michigan, call 616-264-2708.