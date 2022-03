GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — East Grand Rapids Parks and Rec need an additional 10-20 lifeguards. In an effort to add to their lifeguard roster, new hires will receive a $200 signing bonus. Lifeguards can also expect a new hourly wage of $15/hour.

Schedules and the number of hours worked per week can be flexible, making this an ideal job for those who need flexibility. You can learn more here.