Early hot-flashes and heart disease-- know your risk!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Recent studies show women whose hot flashes start earlier in life tend to have an increased risk for heart disease later.

Certain lifestyle changes can help bring those symptoms under control, though.

FOX 17's women's health expert, Dr. Diana Bitner, suggests talking to your gynecologist or primary care physician about your risk factors like body fat content, diet, smoking or tobacco use, and more. Even your sleeping habits can raise your risk for heart attack or a stroke. The danger goes up exponentially as we age.

Tip of the Week

Don't wait. If you're getting hot flashes early in life— or you have any questions about how menopause starts and affects your body— talk to your doctor now. Simple changes can make a big difference!