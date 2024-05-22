Duke & Dame offer sophisticated cocktail to celebrate summer

Looking to add a fancy touch to your drink line-up this summer?
Duke & Dame offered FOX 17 a new recipe to do just that with their Salted Caramel Whiskey.
It’s called Lady Whistledown Tea and it promises to be as smooth and sweet as the name implies.
Here’s a step-by-step:
Lady Whistledown Tea
Combine with ice in a cocktail tin:
- 1 oz Duke & Dame Salted Caramel Whiskey
- 0.75 oz Earl Grey syrup
- 0.5 oz fresh lemon juice
- 0.5 oz Italicus Liqueur
Earl Grey syrup:
Steep 2 Earl Grey tea bags in 1 cup of boiling water for 5-8 mins.
Remove tea bags and stir in 1 cup of sugar until dissolved
Store in an airtight container.
Shake the cocktail until cold, then strain into champagne flute and top with 2-3 oz Champagne or Prosecco.
Garnish with a lemon twist and enjoy!