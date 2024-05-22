Duke & Dame offer sophisticated cocktail to celebrate summer

Looking to add a fancy touch to your drink line-up this summer?

Duke & Dame offered FOX 17 a new recipe to do just that with their Salted Caramel Whiskey.

It’s called Lady Whistledown Tea and it promises to be as smooth and sweet as the name implies.

Here’s a step-by-step:

Lady Whistledown Tea

Combine with ice in a cocktail tin:



1 oz Duke & Dame Salted Caramel Whiskey

0.75 oz Earl Grey syrup

0.5 oz fresh lemon juice

0.5 oz Italicus Liqueur



Earl Grey syrup:

Steep 2 Earl Grey tea bags in 1 cup of boiling water for 5-8 mins.

Remove tea bags and stir in 1 cup of sugar until dissolved

Store in an airtight container.

Shake the cocktail until cold, then strain into champagne flute and top with 2-3 oz Champagne or Prosecco.

Garnish with a lemon twist and enjoy!