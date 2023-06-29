Dual triathlons challenge kids, adults and raise funds to honor veterans

COLON, Mich. — Move over Magic— The American Legion is making Colon, Michigan the home for tri-athletic competition, and helping honor veterans too.

The Legion Full Battle Rattle Triathlon and Youth Triathlon kicks off July 29, with something for all skill levels.

In this first-of-its-kind tandem event, we’ve got the Legion Full Battle Rattle Triathlon-- a USA Triathlon-sanctioned event-- while the Youth Triathlon aims to introduce kids to the sport.

Competitors will challenge themselves against the natural resources Colon has to offer and all proceeds will go towards developing a Veterans Park in the area.

Ages 6-16 will compete on modified courses based on age, but these kids come to compete, swimming 100 yards, a 2-mile bike course, and a 1-1.5-mile run.

Adults better buckle up for a 15-mile bike course, 5K, and half-mile swim in Palmer Lake.

You can register here

Those participating in the full triathlon will have to register as USA Triathlon members to compete.

Questions? Click here or reach out to race organizers directly at 269-419-0792 or thaidl@icloud.com.

Volunteers will help make this the safest competition it can be. If you’re interested, reach out!