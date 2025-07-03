Drunk boating will be targeted during 'Operation Dry Water' over July 4 weekend

HOLLAND, Mich — The U.S. Coast Guard and local law enforcement agencies are ramping up patrols this Fourth of July weekend to ensure safe boating on West Michigan’s waters.

Lakes across the area are expected to be bustling with boaters, as many partake in holiday festivities. Alcohol consumption is anticipated to be a factor, from backyard lakes to Lake Michigan.

In response, the nationwide initiative “Operation Dry Water” will be in effect, aimed at promoting sober boating.

Nearly every sheriff’s department and U.S. Coast Guard unit in West Michigan has committed to participating in this initiative. Officials emphasize that alcohol significantly contributes to fatal boating accidents and impacts the ability to think critically about safety on the water. Factors such as sun, wind, noise, vibration, and motion can all affect judgment.

“We're looking for people doing reckless things, making poor choices and trying to prevent those accidents,” said Lt Brian Burwell from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol. “When we do encounter people, we try to educate them on the law. Some people are going to get tickets, some might end up getting arrested, but always we’re trying to educate people on safe behavior.”

Lt. Burwell recounted an incident involving a man who, unfamiliar with operating a jet ski, sped through a swim area. “He had no idea what he was doing was wrong because he was misinformed. He doesn’t understand what the laws are."

Under Michigan law, operating a boat while intoxicated is treated the same as drunk driving. The blood alcohol content limit for boating is 0.08 percent, which can result in fines, jail time, license suspension, and similar penalties to a DUI, except it is classified as a BUI (boating under the influence).

“Operation Dry Water” will have additional patrols active from tomorrow, July 4, through Monday, July 6, encouraging safe and responsible boating for all.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube