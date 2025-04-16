Dr. Bitner: Be aware of how much alcohol you are drinking

April is Alcohol Awareness Month and Dr. Diana Bitner is encouraging all of us to evaluate our relationship with alcohol, particularly as seasonal events like spring break and summer gatherings approach.

5 million Americans struggle with alcohol use disorder, according to Dr. Bitner

"It affects our health. It affects our well-being," Dr. Bitner said. She urged us to consider what we want from life—whether it's more family time, better sleep, increased energy, or financial savings—when evaluating our drinking habits.

The financial impact can be significant, with most households spending approximately $600 annually on alcohol, according to Dr. Bitner.

Recent warnings from the U.S. Surgeon General show a link between alcohol consumption and cancer risk. "To be clear, the lowest risk is zero," Dr. Bitner emphasized, adding that even three drinks per week can increase breast cancer risk in women.

Dr. Bitner suggested keeping consumption below general threshold guidelines—seven drinks weekly for women and 14 for men—while acknowledging how easily people exceed these limits.

While alcohol may help us fall asleep faster, Dr. Bitner explained it reduces sleep quality by limiting deep sleep and REM cycles, ultimately affecting energy levels the following day.

Weight management concerns provide another reason to monitor alcohol intake. "It's not only the calories of the alcohol," Dr. Bitner noted. "It's so much easier to overeat when the inhibition is gone from that extra drink."

To illustrate her points, Dr. Bitner shared the story of "Jane," a 45-year-old teacher who recognized problematic drinking patterns after returning from spring break. Jane noticed she was increasingly anticipating alcohol earlier in the day amid growing life stressors, sometimes consuming multiple glasses of wine nightly. After reducing her alcohol consumption, Jane experienced improved sleep and increased energy.

As summer approaches, Dr. Bitner's advice shared: "Take stock of your alcohol use, especially if you're coming off a spring break week and it was on the menu every day. Now is a good time to take a break."

Takeaway Tip: Take stock of your alcohol use and know that more than 3 servings a week can have health consequences

