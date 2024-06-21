Downtown Market celebrates summer in a seriously sweet way

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — All through June, Grand Rapids Downtown Market vendors are offering special Summer Sweet menu items to tantalize your palate.

Grand Rapids Downtown Market

FOX 17 got a hold of the menu – Here’s a look at what you can expect

Pinktail Poke

Sweet & Spicy Shrimp Bowl

A little heat with a little sweet!

Cooked shrimp, gochujang mayo, sweet Thai chili, sweet pepper, sweet onion, sweet potato, mango, pineapple, and coconut.



Hawaiian Shave Ice

Thinly-shaved ice shavings topped with sweet syrup. Choose from 40+ flavors and add condensed milk for the ultimate sweet experience!



High Tide Soda

Soda Made with Real Sugar!

Over 500 flavors of real sugar craft soda to choose from! Made with cane sugar for a naturally sweet taste.



Love’s Ice Cream & Chocolate

Ice Cream Cocktail Floats

These luxurious libations are an adult-friendly way to enjoy ice cream! White Russian, Whisky Ginger, Mixed Berry Collins, and more—served in a martini glass.



Mitten Pop

Michigan’s unofficial signature frozen treat! Lower peninsula-shaped ice cream covered in a hard chocolate shell. Vanilla Bean (dairy) and Dreamy Strawberry (dairy-free + vegan varieties available.)



Sushi Market

Sweet Heart Roll

A crunchy combo of spicy crab and cucumber topped with cooked shrimp and avocado. Served with sweet chili sauce.



Spice Merchants

Infused Sugar Sample Set

Three 1oz bags of infused cane sugar. Flavors include cinnamon sugar, blueberry sugar, and vanilla bean sugar.



Rák Thai

Mochi Donuts

Mochi Donuts are light and airy with a delicious chewy quality! Baked daily and topped with interesting ingredients including cereal, candy, frosting, and more!



Bubble Tea

Order this sweet beverage iced or blended in tons of different flavors and bubble combinations.



Pad See Ew

Wide rice noodles and veggies wok-tossed in a sweet and savory sauce. Add the protein of your choice.



Squibb Coffee Bar

Peach Lavender Iced Tea

A refreshing summer combination of white peach blossom tea with house-made lavender syrup.



Field & Fire

Bostock

A thick slice of brioche brushed with orange simple syrup, topped with almond frangipane, slivered almonds, and powdered sugar.



Gaby’s Gourmadise

Lemon Poppy Seed Cake

Twice-soaked mini poppy seed cake with lemon syrup.



Fraisier Cake

Strawberry cake with decadent vanilla custard.



Aperitivo Mini

Berry Brie-licious!

A wheel of triple cream brie topped with house-made caramel sauce, balsamic-braised strawberries, and mint.

Grand Rapids Downtown Market

Grand Rapids Downtown Market is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Thursday and until 8 p.m. Friday. They open at 10 a.m. on weekends; until 8 p.m. Saturdays, 7 p.m. Sundays.