Douglas to host grown-up Halloween parade

DOUGLAS, Mich. — The streets of Douglas will be a little creepy this weekend as hordes of Halloween celebrators crowd in for their Halloween Parade for Adults.

Join them Saturday, October 29th at 9:30 p.m. the parade kicks off at 10.

The route will start at Mixer Street and follow Center Street to Beery Field.

No registration is required, but you must be lined up and in costume by 9:30 to enter.

Remember, this parade and celebration is for adults only. You can find more details for the parade online.