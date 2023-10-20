Douglas Halloween Parade for Adults celebrates 25 years!

Watch Now
DOUGLAS, Mich. — The 25th Annual Douglas Halloween Parade for Adults is just days away.

The late-night event starts at 10 p.m. Saturday, October 28 with participants lining up as early as 9 on Center Street in Downtown Douglas.

There’s no need to register—just put on your best costume and ask a volunteer where to hop in!

The parade morphs into a party with costume competitions and fun for grown-ups who want to get in on the Halloween spirit.

The Douglas Halloween Parade for Adults is for strutting your stuff and keeping Douglas beautiful, so no motor vehicles—and no throwing candy or items to the crowd.

