Watch
NewsMorning News

Actions

Dorr Township Library hosting Bridgerton Tea Party

There are many fans out there of the Netflix hit Bridgerton. Now, you have the chance to live it with the Bridgerton Tea Party at the Dorr Township Library.
Posted at 8:57 AM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 08:57:39-04

DORR TOWNSHIP, Mich. — There are many fans out there of the Netflix hit Bridgerton.

Now, you have the chance to live it with the Bridgerton Tea Party at the Dorr Township Library.

The free event is open to anyone ages 13 and older and fancy dress is encouraged.

It’s happening Thursday, March 24, from 6-8 p.m. at the Dorr Township Library.

Join librarians to celebrate the new season, discuss the first season and the books.

The event will include tea, coffee, hot cocoa, tea time snacks and Bridgerton-themed décor.

You can stop into the library to sign up or call 616-681-9678.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Governor-Kidnapping-Plot-480x360-generic.jpg

The Trial: Governor Kidnapping Plot