Dog Mom Box: Norton Shores woman creates subscription box supporting pets, shelters

"Dog Mom Box" supports local small businesses while giving back to shelter dogs

A Norton Shores woman is an internet entrepreneur. Using her love of dogs to create a customized package for other "Dog Moms."

Beyond the cute merchandise curated and sent right to your doorstep, the small businesses actually helping pets in West Michigan.

Taylor Reens is a proud Mom of her dogs Tucker and Finn. She loves all things fun and girlie, and of course spoiling her fur babies.

In 2019, she took a leap of faith and launched subscription boxes for other women just like her. In 2022, her business is going stronger than ever.

"I think by them receiving their dog mom box in the mail, it was like, self-care, you know, like, it was like a happy part of, you know, the pandemic," said Reens.

Dog Mom Boxes thrived during the pandemic, a feat some other subscription boxed didn't achieve. Inside the box, toys and treats for you and your puppy, many made in small businesses in West Michigan.

"We do a lot of shirts, we do bandanas, dog treat companies, small businesses, but one of our best vendors is in Cedar Springs, which is great," said Reens.

She continued, "the toy companies, the treat companies, the small businesses, there are so many people that, you know, you can support by just ordering one box."

Even more sweet, Reens donates $1 from every box back into the community. Most recently, a check to "Pound Buddies" in Muskegon.

"When we donate money, like we want to make sure that it's for emergency services, like emergency care. And we just actually did a nice donation to Pound Buddies. But we're always looking for humane societies and shelters and, you know, dog organizations that take donations. We truly want to help, you know dogs, you know we're dog moms here,"said Reens.

Right now Reens is looking for small businesses to stock her boxes with products and more West Michigan pet non-profits to support.

Head to https://dogmombox.com/ if you'd like to be partner, or shop.

