Do you need help? One question can spark hope for those with eating disorders

'Do you need help?'

This short question can go a long way towards helping someone with an eating disorder, and there's no better time to say them to someone in need than right now.

February 27-March 5 is National Eating Disorder Awareness Week.

There are several conditions and behaviors some might brush off as 'not my business'— all categorized as eating disorders; Anorexia Nervosa, Bulimia, Overeating, and dozens more.

That attitude is the exact reason so many suffer through these disorders alone, driving them deeper into depression and behaviors that have lasting health effects.

Making it your business for a loved one— oftentimes by just being open to offering an ear or help finding resources— could be just what they need to recover.

Using tools like #EDAW, social media, and outlets like FOX 17, the National Eating Disorders Association is pushing to bring these conditions into the light and get help for those suffering— and those supporting someone in need.

Priority Health stopped by the studio to offer their providers' services in the fight against eating disorders, highlighting what you can do for yourself or a loved one through their services or others.

If you or a loved one have an eating disorder, there is help. Call the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) helpline at 800-931-2237 to learn more.

If you are in crisis right now, call 988. You are not alone.