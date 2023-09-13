Do you like your jazz smooth or feisty? You won't have to pick at the South Haven Jazz Festival

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Swirling syncopations will waft over the lakeshore this weekend as the South Haven Jazz Festival takes over downtown.

September 15 and 16, head to the Huron Street Pavilion for the wine and beer garden and enjoy live performances celebrating this truly American music in Dykman Park.

Saturday at 1 p.m., South Haven High School’s Listiak Auditorium will be the home of a free masterclass on jazz performance bassist with John Clayton. Hit up rehearsal beforehand, or the concert directly after for the full experience.

Organizers still need volunteers to pull it all together. If you’re looking to be the backbone of this event, reach out to Foundry Hall at foundryhall@gmail.com for more information!

Invention of Jazz is attributed to African-American musicians who mixed traditional music with offerings from diverse groups living in the South in the early 20th century. The amalgamation spread like wildfire gave rise to the highly-improvised, often emotional style that gets all up in whatever we’re feeling at the moment, even today.