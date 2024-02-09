Do you have what it takes? The National Civics Bee could be for you

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — You can see a problem with the world around you, but can you solve it?

—And we mean really offer a solution that improves the community around you.

Good – Sign up for the National Civic Bee.

On April 16, 6th, 7th, and 8th grade students will be in the running for recognition and cash prizes for their ingenuity and understanding of the communities around them.

All it takes is a 500-word essay describing an issue, offering a solution, and addressing possible nay-sayers.

Local winners will get a cash prize up-to $500 – state-level winners could get up to $1,000 and an invitation to compete in Washington D.C.

Applications close February 19.

Take a look at what each student needs to know.

Teachers—get all the info to help your students thrive in this competition below.

https://www.scribd.com/document/704656298/4-NCB-Teacher-Guide-and-Essay-Rubric