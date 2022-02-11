Watch
NewsMorning News

Actions

Disney On Ice returns to Van Andel Arena following two-year pandemic hiatus

items.[0].videoTitle
Your favorite Disney characters are back in Grand Rapids for Disney On Ice Presents Mickey and Friends.
Posted at 12:00 PM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 12:00:06-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Your favorite Disney characters are back in Grand Rapids for Disney On Ice Presents Mickey and Friends.

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the show is back at Van Andel Arena (Feb. 10 -13) for a weekend packed with live entertainment and multiple shows each day.

Disney On Ice attendees can expect an interactive experience throughout the show.

Guests will witness scenes from some of their favorite Disney movies and can enjoy watching the talents of figure skaters from around the world.

For more information on tickets and showtimes, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News