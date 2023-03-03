Disconnect to reconnect on National Unplugging Day

Today is the perfect day to take a break from your electronic devices.

Literally—March 3 is National Unplugging Day.

Social media, the ever-growing list of binge-worthy TV and movies— and yes, even the news— can get overwhelming if you’re in constant contact with them. It’s so easy to get sucked in and isolated by your algorithms, making relationships and your mental health hard to handle.

The best solution: intentionality.

Digital wellness expert, Mark Ostach gave us this simple equation:

Digital wellness = physical wellness.

“We need to start viewing our content through the lens of digital calories,” Ostach explains if you’re constantly consumed by what’s on your device, you aren’t able to participate in the joys of the real world—or strengthen your relationships with loved ones.

A poor digital diet catches you in the same unsatisfying spiral as constantly eating unhealthy foods.

“If you’re feeling bloated from the news headlines, those digital calories often leave us feeling more sluggish and hungrier for more just moments later.”

Ostach suggests using National Unplugging Day as a way to jumpstart a healthy digital diet.

Easy to say, harder to do.

To start, set some simple boundaries like no devices at dinner or Tuesdays are game night. You can even set your devices to silence notifications for part of the day. During those times, try to set it in another room or just not touch it. Just be present in whatever situation you're in.

“True connections thrive when we are together. Human connection is the most powerful connection we have,” says Ostach. “These cold blooded devices can’t compete with the warm blooded nature of human beings.”

Use the time to talk to your loved ones, enjoy nature, or experience your community in a whole new way— maybe even make a new friend!

Now the question remains— Does this count for EVs, too?