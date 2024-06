GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Question: How did alligators, crocodiles, and tortoises survive the comet?

Answer: They dinosaur-it coming!

We’ll see ourselves out.

Dino Adventure is coming to Devos Place June 15 and 16.

You can still grab tickets for this family-friendly event here!

Kids of all ages are in for a treat as dino trainers and handlers bring prehistoric animals to life!

Doors open at 9 a.m. – they’re open until 8 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday.