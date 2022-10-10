Dining duel: Local chefs putting up their best recipes for Meals on Wheels fundraiser

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meals on Wheels Western Michigan is cooking up a competition to help seniors!
The competition puts 15 of the best chefs and restaurants in our state against one another in its 8th Annual Chef's Specialty fundraiser.
All proceeds go back into the program— helping to bring nutritious meals to seniors in Kent and Allegan counties.
The friendly food fight happens at Frederik Meijer Gardens Wednesday, October 12th from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and honors local philanthropist, Dr. Kahn Nedd, co-founder of the Grand Rapids African American Health Institute.
Here's the night's line-up!
- Chef Jenna Arcidiacono, Amore Trattoria Italiana
- Chef Spencer Drudy, Terra GR
- Chef Jameson Ewigleben, Social Misfits
- Chef Tommy Fitzgerald, José Babushka's
- Chef Nicholas Gonring, Gordon Food Service
- Chef Kristi Kriger, Meels on Wheels Western Michigan
- Chef Monica Mitidieri, Monica’s Gourmet Cookies
- Chef Oscar Moreno, MeXo
- Chef Kyle Murray, City Built
- Chef Bryan Nader, Trinity Health Hospitality Services
- Chef Salvadore Oliveros, La Huasteca
- Chef Jeremy Paquin, Bistro Bella Vita
- Chef Chris Perkey, Taverna Rossa
- Chef Gary Szotko, Lewandowski’s Market
- Chef Jessica Ann Tyson, Candied Yam
Cook books with each recipes featured will be available there, too!
Tickets are still available and start at $75 for Young Professionals.