Dining duel: Local chefs putting up their best recipes for Meals on Wheels fundraiser

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meals on Wheels Western Michigan is cooking up a competition to help seniors!

The competition puts 15 of the best chefs and restaurants in our state against one another in its 8th Annual Chef's Specialty fundraiser.

All proceeds go back into the program— helping to bring nutritious meals to seniors in Kent and Allegan counties.

The friendly food fight happens at Frederik Meijer Gardens Wednesday, October 12th from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and honors local philanthropist, Dr. Kahn Nedd, co-founder of the Grand Rapids African American Health Institute.

Here's the night's line-up!

Chef Jenna Arcidiacono, Amore Trattoria Italiana

Chef Spencer Drudy, Terra GR

Chef Jameson Ewigleben, Social Misfits

Chef Tommy Fitzgerald, José Babushka's

Chef Nicholas Gonring, Gordon Food Service

Chef Kristi Kriger, Meels on Wheels Western Michigan

Chef Monica Mitidieri, Monica’s Gourmet Cookies

Chef Oscar Moreno, MeXo

Chef Kyle Murray, City Built

Chef Bryan Nader, Trinity Health Hospitality Services

Chef Salvadore Oliveros, La Huasteca

Chef Jeremy Paquin, Bistro Bella Vita

Chef Chris Perkey, Taverna Rossa

Chef Gary Szotko, Lewandowski’s Market

Chef Jessica Ann Tyson, Candied Yam

Cook books with each recipes featured will be available there, too!

Tickets are still available and start at $75 for Young Professionals.