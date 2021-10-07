Dine On Us event returns for its fourth year

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The event Dine On Us is back for its fourth year!

The event is hosted by the South Haven/Van Buren County Convention & Visitors Bureau and takes place Nov 1 through May 15.

Here’s how it works: stay in one of South Haven’s participating lodging properties and receive a free $25 Dine On Us card. Then, take your card to one of South Haven’s participating restaurants and indulge in local flavor.

To learn more about Dine On Us and see a full list of participating properties and restaurants, click here.