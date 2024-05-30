Watch Now
Detroit Pistons want your kid (to learn skills on the court and off)!

Detroit Pistons - Pistons Academy
Posted at 8:55 AM, May 30, 2024
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Pistons Academy is coming back to Grand Rapids to share everything they know about teamwork, perseverance, and—of course—basketball.

June 24-27, they’ll host kids entering grades 3-9 at South Christian High School.

From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day, professional instructors will guide your kid through skills development, games, contests, and more.

Each kid will get a reversible Pistons jersey, 2 tickets to a 2024-25 Detroit Pistons home game, and have the chance to meet Detroit Pistons personalities!

Instructors can’t wait to hand out their newly created Earl Cureton “Best Teammate Award” at the end of the week, as well as daily kudos and accolades.

All skill levels are welcome! Check out how to sign up here!

