Deserving mom receives makeover with the help of James Salon and Spa

GRAND RAPIDS — You might remember last month we teamed up with James Salon for a Mother’s Day Give Away. We received dozens of incredible nominations. We know every mom is deserving, but the winner recently got her day at the salon.
A little self-care is good for the soul, especially for a busy mom, who often puts herself last.
Thanks to the James Salon, Erin Van Holt got a complete hair makeover. It included a hydrafacial and an outfit from their boutique.
It was a break from a reality for a mom who more than deserved it.
Erin’s fiancé nominated her. He said she never does anything for herself but is constantly doing everything she can for others.
And Erin has a reminder for other moms, moms who feel the weight of the world on their shoulders. She’s reminding others that your hard work is worth it.
