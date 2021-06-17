Deserving mom receives makeover with the help of James Salon and Spa

GRAND RAPIDS — You might remember last month we teamed up with James Salon for a Mother’s Day Give Away. We received dozens of incredible nominations. We know every mom is deserving, but the winner recently got her day at the salon.

A little self-care is good for the soul, especially for a busy mom, who often puts herself last.

Thanks to the James Salon, Erin Van Holt got a complete hair makeover. It included a hydrafacial and an outfit from their boutique.

It was a break from a reality for a mom who more than deserved it.

Erin’s fiancé nominated her. He said she never does anything for herself but is constantly doing everything she can for others.

And Erin has a reminder for other moms, moms who feel the weight of the world on their shoulders. She’s reminding others that your hard work is worth it.