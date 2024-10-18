Deos Ballet tackles ‘rich story’ in world premiere of Jane Eyre in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the first time ever the enthralling story of Jane Eyre is being brought to the Grand Rapids stage in ballet form.

Deos Contemporary Ballet offers a 3-show run of this evening-length adaptation of Charlotte Bronte’s tale of love, and self-discovery this weekend, October 18-20.

“We are thrilled to create this extraordinary new production for our dedicated Grand Rapids audience base,” said Sinke. “The work honors Brontë’s timeless narrative while showcasing the power of dance to convey complex emotions and themes. This ballet will offer a unique and immersive experience that will resonate with both longtime fans of the novel and new audiences alike.”

Grab your tickets and head to St Cecilia Music Center to see this blend of movement and story.

Early booking is encouraged.

