Dental office is changing lives for veterans, one smile at a time

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Partners in Dental Care is once again having their big Veteran's Day event; giving free dental care to veterans around West Michigan.

Serving Those Who've Served starts at 8 a.m. November 4th and runs until noon at their office on Forest Hill Avenue in Grand Rapids.

They're offering cleanings, fillings, and simple extractions.

You don't need an appointment, but the event is first come, first served so come early!

For more about Partners in Dental Care or this event, head to their website.