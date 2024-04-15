Dementia report driven by patients, care-takers could reshape treatment, support

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ‘A call to make real change’—That’s what the National Council of Dementia Minds (NCDM) hopes will be heard today.
Over 55 million people live with dementia— and estimates say that population will reach 78 million by 2030.
While scientists have spent decades studying the progressive condition, the NCDM believes the findings they will share today hold the most significant insights to date.
Created by 65 people living with the condition, the report— called Transforming Life with Dementia— brings the vast impact of timely diagnosis, access to information, support, and resources, and quick treatment into stark focus.
Transforming Life with Dementia
Insights into treatment, support, and research practices surrounding dementia
Created using 65, first-hand accounts of life with the condition
Resulting in 131 recommendations to better patient’s lives
Categories:
Stigma - Social
Emotional - Medical
Financial - Legal
The National Council of Dementia Minds will present their findings to the public in a free event at 11 a.m. at Michigan State University College of Medicine Grand Rapids Campus.