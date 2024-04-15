Dementia report driven by patients, care-takers could reshape treatment, support

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ‘A call to make real change’—That’s what the National Council of Dementia Minds (NCDM) hopes will be heard today.

Over 55 million people live with dementia— and estimates say that population will reach 78 million by 2030.

While scientists have spent decades studying the progressive condition, the NCDM believes the findings they will share today hold the most significant insights to date.

Created by 65 people living with the condition, the report— called Transforming Life with Dementia— brings the vast impact of timely diagnosis, access to information, support, and resources, and quick treatment into stark focus.

Transforming Life with Dementia

Insights into treatment, support, and research practices surrounding dementia

Created using 65, first-hand accounts of life with the condition

Resulting in 131 recommendations to better patient’s lives



Categories:

Stigma - Social

Emotional - Medical

Financial - Legal

The National Council of Dementia Minds will present their findings to the public in a free event at 11 a.m. at Michigan State University College of Medicine Grand Rapids Campus.