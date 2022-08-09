Defying all odds: Local man beats multiple forms of cancer

MUSKEGON, Mich — A Muskegon man was diagnosed with multiple forms of cancer throughout his life, at one point losing his ability to walk and talk. But nothing could get Charlie Bridwell down as the experiences changed his outlook on life.

Imagine talking to your doctors when you find you have a devastating disease with only months left to live. Bridwell has had that conversation multiple times with his doctors, as he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2005, lymphoma in 2014 and most recently doctors found a brain tumor.

"It's a tough ride," Bridwell said working his evening shift at the Cinema Carousel in Muskegon.

Charlie Bridwell Charlie's brain tumor

Bridwell has worked at the theater for the past few years collecting tickets and has quickly become a crowd favorite, high-fiving customers and singing songs to them as they make their way to their theatres.

“He's got a lot of followers for sure," Cinema Carousel manager Scott Goetz said.

Bridwell isn't limited to just his voice however, the well-rounded musician also plays guitar in his band Trippin' Back. But for a while, he had to give up his favorite job and his love of music as his brain tumor quickly debilitated his ability to talk and walk.

FOX 17 Charlie Bridwell playing a show with his band Trippin' Back

“It impaired his speech, his ability to communicate, it impaired his ability to walk and everything," Bridwell's nurse at Mercy Health Lacks Cancer Center Keren Nobel said.

His recent brain tumor impaired him the most, attacking his nervous system and leaving him unable to do simple tasks. But Charlie was determined to fight back. He received chemotherapy and treatment at Mercy Health Lacks Cancer Center, his nurses absolutely amazed by his spirit.

"He always still managed to have a semblance of positivity," Nobel said. "Even in those moments of frustration, even when he felt like this might be it.”

After over a year at the cancer center and countless trips to rehab facilities, Charlie slowly relearned how to walk, talk and play music.

Charlie Bridwell Charlie regaining his ability to walk

“This thing can come back anytime now. But in the meanwhile, I just figured I might just do what I can do," Bridwell said.

Charlie is back to his evening shifts at the cinema and back playing shows in Trippin' Back.

“That really is the sound of someone who stayed true to their soul. That's someone that's the sound of someone who persevered," his other nurse at Mercy Health Lacks Cancer Center Michael Kam said.

Bridwell has shows lined up with his band and has no plans of giving up his love of music, no matter what life throws at him.