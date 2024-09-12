DECADES OF DELIVERIES: Corewell Health's NICU turns 50

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Corewell Health's NICU, turns 50 years old this month. We spoke to a family who found faith in the Helen Devos Children's Hospital.

“They told me I was dilated to six at 24 weeks, I instantly started sobbing, saying. Oh, it's too early. He's not going to make it,” explained Alycia Weems.

Alycia is a mother of 5. Her births, we're not easy though. “Four out of our five children spent time in the NICU," said Weems.

Alycia Weems A photo of the Weems Family

Alycia's post-birth plans certainly didn't account for that. “Our first was born in 2011 and I was having a perfect pregnancy, then out of nowhere, went into labor at 24 weeks, and he was born an hour later,” explained Weems.

Alycia Weems Bentley Weems, shortly after he was born.

Their firstborn, Bentley, weighed only one pound and 12 ounces at birth. He was only 13 inches long.

Now, 13 years old and taller than ever. Bentley is now officially a big brother.

Alycia Weems The Weem's children.

Alyicia's fourth kid, was the hardest to birth. "My water ended up breaking at 22 weeks and five days," explained Weems.

Well before the due date, Lydia decided to come early. Even earlier, than Bentley.

“They said, Do you want us to try to save her? I was like, yes, like obviously,” emphasized Weems.

A question, that no parent should face. “I was just praying that she would survive, that God would, you know, work a miracle in her," said Weems.

Alycia Weems Lydia Weems shortly after birth.

Lydia was considered what's known as a 'micro-premie.'

"Babies born less than 27 weeks gestation. So from as early as 22 weeks through the end of the 26th week of gestation,” explaiend Dr. Krista Haines, Neonatologust for Helen DeVos' Children's Hospital.

Now, years later, Lydia is always spotting the biggest smile.

For the doctors at Corewell Health, they're also happy to see miracles like Lydia, every day.

Alycia Weems Lydia Weems and her brother, Bentley.

"Being a part of the birth of a baby, whether born at 22 weeks or full term. It's just really magical," explained Dr. Haines.

Now, celebrating five decades of saving the lives, of the tiniest of patients.

“Just knowing that I'm able to put a tiny little breathing tube into a micro preemie to help their lungs and help them to survive and eventually thrive, I think is just truly… Truly amazing,” emphasized Dr. Haines.

Alycia Weems The Weems Family (2024)

To celebrate 50 years of experience, the NICU at Corewell Health is celebrating. On September 14th, NICU children and their families can reunite with the doctors that brought them into the world.

