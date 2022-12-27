Davenport University making history with Ultimate Frisbee

GRAND RAPIDS — You've likely played it before or have at least heard of it… ultimate frisbee. The game is now making history at Davenport University. In the 50 years ultimate frisbee as been around, this is the first university in country to offer scholarships for the sport and give the future teams full staff support. It's history in the making…..Davenport University will soon be home to the first ever fully supported ultimate frisbee team.

"So the our biggest separation is having full time coaching staff, assistant coaches, personal trainers, athletic trainers, being first priority for field space," said, Mike Zaagman, Davenport's men’s Ultimate Frisbee head coach.

Zaagman created the sports club “Zig Zag Ultimate” back in 2012. It consisted of one high school team at the time and now it’s making a historic addition at Davenport.

"We have 15 middle school teams, three high school teams, adult leagues, we have a pro team in town and all that's was building up to our proposal that we sent to davenport university," said Zaagman.

Right now 500 people play as part of “Zig Zag Ultimate” leaving a big pool of players for both a Women's and Men’s team at Davenport University. The new program is getting attention from around the world, too.

"We have players from Jamaica, France, Germany, Illinois, and then a lot from grand rapids here who are interested and are so close to signing the deadline," said Zaagman.

Zaagman says other universities have competitive ultimate frisbee teams but they are all student run. They don’t have university support from academic advisors, field times, or financial assistance.

"So the we have 15 scholarships for the men's team and the women's team. So there are two identical programs," said Zaagman.

A dream now turned into 2 future professional college teams and 30 scholarships. Zaagman hopes this is just the beginning.

"We want to see by next year already other schools making the decision to start up a program," said Zaagman.

Davenport’s ultimate frisbee teams first season will be fall next year in 2023, working towards playoffs in the spring. If anyone would like more details on the team go to Davenport's athletic page click on men’s sports and go to ultimate frisbee where you will find a recruit questionnaire as well.