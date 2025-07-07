Cutting a Big One: Helping out Grand Rapids one lawn at a time

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Some people love cutting their lawn, others can’t for a long list of reasons. And if you fall into that group, I've got just the guy who can help.

Meet Stu McCallister.

“I'm just the guy with the mower and time. “

For the past five years, the stand-up comedian has been a real stand-up guy, using that mower and free time to make a difference.

“I'm just mowing lawns for free," said McCallister. "I'm mowing lawns for people in need, they're elderly, they have a leg issue, they can't mow themselves, they're mower died, their landlord's a bum, their kids are lazy, whatever.”

Usually, Stu takes requests through the Facebook group Pay It Forward Grand Rapids, but Stu doesn't limit his do-gooding to just G-R, going as far as Big Rapids to help a lawn in need.

"Am I a professional landscaper? No, but you can't beat the price. The price is free."

His inspiration for this grass-cutting crusade actually stretches across states.

“I grew up in Buffalo," said McCallister. "I'm a Buffalo Bills fan. Josh Allen, the quarterback, greatest football player of all time, and he won the MVP this past season. And when he gave his speech, how he ended was, 'Do good, be good. God bless. Go Bills.' And so it's one of the things as a Bills fan, I'm part of the West Michigan Bills Backers, I'm trying to live up to that of like doing good and being good, and something as simple as mowing somebody's lawn in need is a way that you can do it.”

If you ask Stu, he’ll tell you he's not doing anything special, just doing the right thing and helping others.

Unfortunately, that’s something in short supply right now.

“We all want to be neighborly, or we should want to be neighborly," said Stu. "It's weird how in the last several years we've lost that, I guess. And so if we can do something as simple, again as just helping people out, we should, we should, everybody should, in some way.”

And he’s doing that one yard at a time.

