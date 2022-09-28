Curl up with a good book, get crafty, or dive into real-life mysteries with Hackley Public Library

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Make it an October to remember with workshops, story times, and more from Hackley Public Library.

This month, the library will feature child/caregiver workshops, weaving and other crafts for kids and teens, live music, and the Muskegon Community Resource Fair!

On October 28th, join them for a bone-chilling retelling of unsolved mysteries from right here in West Michigan with Cold Case Michigan. Registration is preferred, but the event is free!

Keep an eye on upcoming events for your family with Hackley's calendar!