Culinary competition with a cause

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Chefs from all over West Michigan are preparing for a night of great food and friendly competition to fight cancer with Taste of Hope: A Chefs Competition.

The 2nd year for the competition, the American Cancer Society benefit happens at Frederick Meijer Gardens on November 6.

Hailing from some of the premiere establishments in the area, 12 chefs will bring their unique flair to dishes served at the fundraiser. Diners will sample the best of the best in Soul, French-Creole, Asian, Hispanic, and other fine cuisines inspired by long and storied careers.

Diners will have the dubious task of deciding whose passion best translated to the plate at the end of the night to name TOP CHEF of the year!

Take the memories to go with packages curated by each chef! Multi-course, private dinners for you and several guests, a day of golf and personalized wine-pairings, the perfect picnic, a personally focused session exploring the medicinal and social benefits of food, and many more unique experiences will be on the auction block.

Taste of Hope raised $238,000 last year—all to help propel cancer research, prevention, detection, treatments, patient support & advocacy, and – ultimately – finding a cure for cancer.