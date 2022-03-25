Cottage and Lakefront Living show March 25-27 at DeVos Place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Summer is right around the corner and in Michigan, that means heading to the lake and maybe even your family cottage. To learn more about the beautiful lakeshores and cottage living lifestyle - you might consider heading to DeVos Place this weekend for the Cottage and Lakefront Living show March 25-27.

This show is for everyone who wants to buy, build or enjoy a cottage or lakefront home.

It features builders, designers, furnishings, realtors, boats and docks, vacation home services, and financing all in one place; everything to create your summer traditions.

For more information on vendors, scheduling, and ticket pricing, click here.