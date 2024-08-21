COOP TO POOP: How Herbruck's Poultry Farm's poop helps grow crops for those in need

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — From the coop to poop. Herbruck's Poultry Ranch in West Michigan has a lot of it. And, they know exactly what to do with it.

It's called, "natural fertilizer." Kids' Food Basket in Grand Rapids has gotten a ton of it, for over 4 plus years.

“So the cherry tomatoes, we just picked about 100 pounds of them already this morning,” said Sara Gorpp, the Farm Site Lead for Kent County Kids' Food Basket.

This week, veggie picking is on the docket. Dozens of volunteers came out to help pick veggies and fruits for Kids' Food Basket's most popular item, their Sac Suppers.

“At the end of the school day to kids that are going to school in the Grand Rapids area that may need a little bit of meal assistance after school," explained Gorpp.

The idea is pretty simple. A meal kit for after school dinner that is not only healthy, but also, balanced. “They always contain a fruit, a vegetable, a protein, and a healthy snack," said Gorpp.

Fruit and veggie picking continues until late August. As so, Herbruck's Poultry Farm was on site to see how their fertilizer did in growing crops.

“It's very rewarding, especially getting out here today when the volunteers are picking," explained Amy Herbruck.

Herbrucks' Poultry Farm has been providing Kids' Food Basket with their natural fertilizer for over 4 years. “It's heat treated, and that helps lock in the nutrients," said Herbruck. Those nutrients, provide a rich soil for veggies, to bloom.

“It's a great step in our process here," emphasized Gorpp.

On top of donating fertilizer to Kid's Food Basket, Herbucks' Poultry Farm also sells it. "You can find it in your local garden centers," said Herbruck.

To get involved with Kids Food Basket and even volunteer in veggie picking, click here.

